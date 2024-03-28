Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Acquires 53,802 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 53,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,661.40 ($24,615.29).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90.
Finbar Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.