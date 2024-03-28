Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBBQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 49,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,344. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

