Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brambles Stock Down 0.1 %

Brambles stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Brambles has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

