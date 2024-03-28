Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $444.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,583,781. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

