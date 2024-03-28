Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 841,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,143. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

