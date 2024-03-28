iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,831 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

