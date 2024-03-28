Jefferies Financial Group Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.