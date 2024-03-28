Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $249.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.00.

VMI stock opened at $225.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

