JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.24 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

