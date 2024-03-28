DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BHP opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

