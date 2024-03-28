Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mabuchi Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS MBUMY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Mabuchi Motor has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
