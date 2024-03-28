Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBUMY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Mabuchi Motor has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Get Mabuchi Motor alerts:

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.