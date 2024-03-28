Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $58.12 million and $1,575.67 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.37626802 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $65.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

