MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

