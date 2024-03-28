MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $340,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SUSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.17. 63,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,619. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.