Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells C$124,362.50 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50.

TSE OLA traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.13. 322,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.71.

OLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

