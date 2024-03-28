NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $346.74 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and approximately $346.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.24 or 0.00010214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00077432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,436,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,183,342,494 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.24611458 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $587,142,470.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

