Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.9 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.72.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.