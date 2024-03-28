Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

