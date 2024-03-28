Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Decreased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

