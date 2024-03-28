Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.35 and its 200 day moving average is $410.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.09 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

