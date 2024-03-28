Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.57 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Status has a total market capitalization of $202.71 million and $16.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015813 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,673.47 or 0.99898189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00142149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0496869 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $13,131,825.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

