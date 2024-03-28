LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.62. 2,160,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,722. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
