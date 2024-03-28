Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.