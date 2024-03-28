Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,888. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.