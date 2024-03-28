Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

