Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

