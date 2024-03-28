Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.