Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $684,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.