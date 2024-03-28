Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,262,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,827,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

