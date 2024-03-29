Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.