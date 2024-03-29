Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

