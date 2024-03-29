Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 815,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,001,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

