Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. 797,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

