Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,204,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,195,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

