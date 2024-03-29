Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $687.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

