MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,999.99 and last traded at $1,953.50. Approximately 1,281,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,243,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,876.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $989.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015 over the last three months. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.