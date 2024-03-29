Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $30.41 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $30.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.08. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.48. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

