Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

