Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 36.8%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of UDIRF remained flat at $24.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. United Internet has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

