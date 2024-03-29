Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $73.98 million and $10.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00024950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,807,928 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

