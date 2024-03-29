Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 371.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $15,093,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Trading Up 0.1 %
DLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,100,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
