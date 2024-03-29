Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 371.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $15,093,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,100,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

