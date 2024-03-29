LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,292,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.3 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

