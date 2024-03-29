Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 689,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,943,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.03. 612,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
