Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 689,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,943,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.03. 612,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.