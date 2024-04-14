Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $13.40. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 3,527 shares trading hands.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.