Drake & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,231. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

