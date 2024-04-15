Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) versus Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Critical Contrast

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23% Eightco -90.73% -512.05% -35.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Eightco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.64 $107.84 million N/A N/A Eightco $75.30 million 0.08 -$68.32 million N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Eightco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

