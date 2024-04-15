John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,633. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

