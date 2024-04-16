AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

