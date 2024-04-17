ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.41. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 4,207 shares.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

