Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $78.35

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.35, but opened at $75.70. Bank First shares last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 1,906 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group downgraded Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank First

Bank First Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $792.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank First by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bank First by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.