Comparing NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.54 million 6.51 -$4.78 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $640,000.00 7.40 -$8.85 million ($14.46) -0.37

Analyst Recommendations

NeurAxis has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeurAxis and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 924.44%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -1,374.22% -221.11% -86.23%

Summary

NeurAxis beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

