Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $31.91 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $31,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

